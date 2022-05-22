EASTON — Recently Talbot County nonprofit organizations accepted an invitation to set up a booth at the Academy Arts Museum for the first Volunteer Fair for Talbot County. Sponsored as a collaboration between AAM and the Easton Economic Development Corp., the Fair came about in response to the need for volunteers for the various organizations serving the community.
Val Cavalheri, one of the Fair organizers, said, “From various conversations with groups, we found that Talbot County was facing increasing demands for services. It was clear that there was a need to have an organized effort to recruit volunteers who had the skills, time, and desire to help the organizations who are daily doing vital work for the community.”
The event brought a steady stream of volunteers of all ages and skills looking to meet with the various representatives and explore the options available in the area. To the organizations, it was also an opportunity to raise awareness of their mission. Participants of both sides found the event helpful and enlightening.
Liza Ledford, executive director of the Oxford Community Center, said, “The Fair was great for relationship building between organizations and a touchpoint for interacting meaningfully with interested parties. It’s a great new tradition. “
One of the attendees, Wendy Faxon, said: “My husband and I are new to Easton and wanted to explore volunteer opportunities. We came to the Volunteer Fair expecting to stay a short while but stayed until closing time. There was so much useful information, and the representatives of the organizations were engaging and helpful. The Fair was a wonderful way to learn about the organizations that benefit the community and how we can get involved. We left with lots of helpful information.”
Another visitor, Stephanie Ross, summed up what Fair organizers hoped would be the result of the event, “I enjoyed meeting the representatives from various organizations. They do so much for the community. It is heartwarming that so many commit their time and energy. I did sign up with several groups and hopefully will be meeting with them. I look forward to working with new friends.”
It’s never too late to sign up to volunteer, organizers say. If you’d like to help one of Talbot County organizations that came to the Fair looking for volunteers, go to https://eastonedc.com/volunteersignup/ for additional information.
If you’re a Talbot County organization that would like to be on the list, contact Jennifer Chrzanowski, development manager at AAM, JChrzanowski@academyartmuseum.org,
