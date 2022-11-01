Talbot Watermen Association partners with Mid-Shore Community Foundation

EASTON — Mid-Shore Community Foundation has announced its recent partnership with Talbot Watermen Association to establish a charitable fund.
Talbot Watermen Association Inc., a nonprofit organization, was formed in 2015. Comprised primarily of watermen, their families, and related industry businesses such as processors, shipping companies and drivers, restaurant workers and other marine related activities, the Association acts as a resource for the public, sharing factual, first-hand observations about the watershed, harvest and the local seafood industry.
The organizational goal of Talbot Watermen Association is to advocate for the public fishery and watermen, to bring about environmental and economic change. They do this by staying well-informed of the ever-changing legislative proposals and testifying at those legislative hearings; attending meetings with DNR and other advisory boards concerning management of natural resources; promoting the watermen heritage; and supporting the local communities.
The fund will be administered as a fiscal sponsorship to support the charitable activities of Talbot Watermen Association. Charitable contributions to the fund are encouraged and may be directed to the Talbot Watermen Association Fund of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation.
Mid-Shore Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity dedicated to enhancing the quality of life throughout the Mid-Shore Region of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties. Since its founding in 1992, the Foundation has received over $112.3 million in contributions and has awarded more than $45.7 million in grants and scholarships.
