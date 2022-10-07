EASTON — First Church of Christ, Scientist, in Easton is pleased to invite the public to a free “Talk” at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, titled, “Unconditional Eternal Love.”
INSPIRATIONAL MESSAGE
The featured speaker is Deanna Mummert, a Christian Science practitioner with a Masters in Bible studies from the Earlham School of Religion. She also earned a Master’s in Economics, worked in management at a large energy company, led multi-million dollar acquisitions, and taught Ethics and Corporate Strategy in the Master’s Program at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.
Mummert will present her healing message on “Unconditional Eternal Love,” how God’s divine love is always with us. Through examples of her own healings, she will explain how each of us can learn to better understand our unconditional eternal relationship with God.
Thirty years ago, Mummert was questioning her ability to successfully parent her two wonderful teenagers. Trying to find peace in her then chaotic life, she studied mystics, physics, mathematics and several Eastern faiths, looking to fill the void she was feeling. While they all offered something good and were helpful, Christian Science has been her go to for living a life through the activity of love. She believes that healings are natural and can come from all faiths.
For those living with uncertainty, searching for a purpose, looking for answers about your spiritual journey, this “Talk” will offer guidance and healing. Turn your chaos to calm and doubt to a clearer understanding of divine love. Everyone is invited to attend this inspirational, healing message.
First Church of Christ, Scientist is located at 501 S. Washington St., Easton, with parking in the rear and across the street at Idlewild Park. No reservation required and no fee to attend. Call the church clerk, 410-924-3109, with any questions or email clerk@cseaston.org. The website is www.cseaston.org.
