EASTON — Have you tried meditation and found it too hard to sit still with so many thoughts rattling around your brain? Maybe you’d like to meditate but don’t know how to start. And possibly, you have questions: like, why meditate in the first place?
In this three-week class, “Minute Meditation Method,” participants will explore these questions and hopefully start on the way to realizing they are more than their mind or body. Within one resides a well of compassion, forgiveness, unlimited patience and unconditional loving. The access door is one’s spiritual heart center.
Participants will learn a simple, yet profound practice that begins with a minute twice a day and allows the sitting time to expand naturally at their own pace. One minute is all of eternity when resting in the awareness of one’s spiritual heart center area.
Instructor Mary Carpenter is a meditation guide, retreat leader and author. She knows the difficulty of learning and maintaining a practice and teaches in an approachable manner. The “Minute Method Meditation” practice has transformed her, restoring relationships and bringing her a greater sense of purpose and fulfillment in life.
Carpenter co-authored “Spirituality: Your Dreams: States of Consciousness” with her meditation teacher, Carla R. Mancari. Carpenter also authored “Unfoldment: A Journey of Awakening, Reflections along the Way.”
Minute Meditation Method is a hybrid course (in-person at the Easton Family YMCA, via Zoom or recording) from 10 to 1130 a.m. Sept. 15, 22 and 29. Cost is $35. To register, visit hesapeakeforum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.