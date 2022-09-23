Chesapeake Forum

Joe Petro, proprietor of Snifters Bistro, will present a class on "Local Craft Beers of Maryland" on Friday, Sept. 30.

EASTON — Craft beers are on tap In Chesapeake Forum’s upcoming class, “Local Craft Beers of Maryland” with guide Joe Petro, proprietor of Hair O’ the Dog Wine & Spirits and Snifters Bistro in Easton. Discover your favorites (Old Bay beer, anyone?), learn the different types of beer and, most importantly — have fun doing it!

