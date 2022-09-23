EASTON — Craft beers are on tap In Chesapeake Forum’s upcoming class, “Local Craft Beers of Maryland” with guide Joe Petro, proprietor of Hair O’ the Dog Wine & Spirits and Snifters Bistro in Easton. Discover your favorites (Old Bay beer, anyone?), learn the different types of beer and, most importantly — have fun doing it!
From light pilsners and lagers, ales, wheats and IPAs to the heavier stouts and porters, Petro will explain the differences among these beers, and introduce local brews to watch out for. Expect six to seven tastes, a great afternoon socializing, 20% discount on featured brews next door, and a special menu to follow this class. What more could you ask for?
Early in his career as a CPA, Petro was controller at Easton Utilities and Celeste Industries. His lengthy list of contributions to Talbot County include treasurer for nonprofit Kidworks Learning Center and president of Talbot Humane Society.
“Local Craft Beers of Maryland” is one session, in-person from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Snifters. Cost: $35. To register for this or other Chesapeake Forum classes, visit https://chesapeakeforum.org.
The Chesapeake Forum is a nonprofit dedicated to providing continuing education opportunities for residents of the Eastern Shore. If you would like to receive the Chesapeake Forum’s monthly newsletter, please email to info@chesapeakeforum.org with your name and preferred email.
