Jessica Bellis and Ruth Ann Jones have been appointed to the Board of the Talbot County Public Schools Education Foundation. The Foundation is led by a total of 18 dedicated volunteers. From left: front row, Lindsey Higginbottom; Vickie Wilson; David Short, Chair; Dale Rauch; and Annie Decker; back row, Michael Garman; Jeremy Hillyard; Mariana Lesher, Treasurer; Pamela Clay, Secretary; Jessica Bellis; Ruth Ann Jones; and Betsy Griffin. Not Pictured: Jo Ann Asparagus Murray, Vice Chair; Michael Fisher; Juanita Hopkins; F. Graham Lee; Berenice Orellana; and Vanessa Sullivan.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — The Talbot County Public Schools Education Foundation is pleased to announce that Jessica Bellis and Dr. Ruth Ann Jones have been appointed as new Board members.

