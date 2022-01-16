EASTON — Talbot County Public Schools is excited to announce that the process to select the 2022 Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year has begun. Is there a teacher or member of the TCPS support staff who is truly outstanding, has made a significant impact on your family, and/or goes above and beyond in their commitment as a professional? The Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year programs are a wonderful way to recognize educators who are leaders in their field.
Any member of the community may nominate a candidate to apply to be Talbot’s Teacher of the Year or Support Staff of the Year. The nomination forms are available on the TCPS website using this link: https://tcps.k12.md.us/2022-toy-ssoy-nominations/. The deadline for nominations for both Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year is Friday, Feb. 4.
A teacher must meet the following requirements to be considered for the Talbot County Teacher of the Year:
• Hold state certification in area(s) of assignment, Pre-K through 12th Grade;
• Be a current full-time classroom teacher as defined by a teaching contract, to include: librarians, specialists, intervention teachers, ESL teachers, gifted education teachers, instructional coaches and special education teachers;
• Have a minimum of six years of exemplary teaching experience (can include this current school year);
• Plan to continue in an active teaching status for at least one year; and
• Submit a professional resume that addresses the following: Education, Certifications, Experience, Leadership and Awards/Other Recognition.
To nominate a deserving teacher, please seek their approval first, then complete the nomination form. The form requires a statement at least 200 words in length explaining why the nominee deserves to be considered to serve as Talbot County’s Teacher of the Year.
The purpose of the Support Staff of the Year Award is to recognize an outstanding educational support professional for his/her contribution to the success of the learning community, and to focus public attention on the importance the individuals in these vital roles.
To be considered for the Talbot County Support Staff of the Year Award, nominees must meet the following selection Criteria:
• Must be full-time employees who have worked for TCPS for a minimum of two years. Any member of the community can nominate a Support Staff Employee.
• An exceptionally dedicated, knowledgeable and skilled member of the Support Staff in a school or office;
• Goes above and beyond the call of duty;
• Is supportive of the learning environment;
• Is employed in a non-certified, non-exempt position (A&S staff, exempt employees, teachers and licensed professionals are not eligible.)
The nomination form for Talbot Support Staff of the Year is also found online and must include a minimum 200 word statement about the nominee’s qualifications.
“The Talbot Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year recognition is truly a highlight of the school year,” said Shannon Beatty, TOY/SSOY supervisor. “This event gives us the opportunity to celebrate some of our most outstanding educators for their innovation, dedication and commitment to our students.”
For more information about the Talbot Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year programs, contact Beatty at 410-822-0330 or sbeatty@talbotschools.org.
Talbot County Public Schools is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Talbot Teacher of the Year and Support staff of the year. This year’s winners will replace Lauren Greer and Ayonna Hayman, who were selected for 2020-2021.
