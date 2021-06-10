Each year the Talbot County Retired School Personnel Association (TCRSPA) presents a Memorial Book Award to selected schools along with a donation for the purchase of new books for their Media Centers. The presentations also included book plates to be inserted in their newly purchased books which honor TCRSPA’s recently deceased members. This year’s recipients are Whitemarsh Elementary School in Trappe and Easton Elementary School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.