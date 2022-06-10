EASTON — The Satell Center for Jewish Life on the Eastern Shore presents the first of three concerts in the Susan & Barry Koh 2022 Jazz Concert Series at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, at Temple B’nai Israel.
The series, which features exceptional talent from Baltimore and Washington, is hosted by Rabbi Peter E. Hyman, a jazz aficionado who believes that “jazz is a truly original American art that is celebrated and enjoyed around the world.”
The concert features the Fred Hughes Trio, presenting a program of music by some of the most influential jazz artists and composers. Pianist Fred Hughes, bassist Paul Langosch, and percussionist Keith Killgo bring a level of music performance and experience that can only be obtained through years on the stage. The program includes music from Duke Ellington, Miles Davis and Bill Evans, with compositions from George Gershwin, Cole Porter and Johnny Mandel.
The Trio delights not only in performing this great music, but presenting information and stories about the compositions and artists through their experience touring and recording with the likes of Tony Bennett, Joe Henderson, Rosemary Clooney and Donald Byrd.
The Temple is located at 7199 Tristan Drive, right off the Easton bypass. The concert is offered at no charge and is open to the public; no reservations required. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination is required and masks are highly encouraged. For further information, please call 410-822-0553.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.