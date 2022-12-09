Tenants Rights Resource Fair is Dec. 15 at library

Mid-Shore Pro Bono is hosting a Tenant Rights Resource Fair on Dec. 15 at the Easton branch of the Talbot County Free Library. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with organizations offering housing assistance and learn more about Mid-Shore Pro Bono’s new tenant counsel services.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — Mid-Shore Pro Bono is hosting a Tenant Rights Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Easton branch of the Talbot County Free Library. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with organizations offering housing assistance and learn more about Mid-Shore Pro Bono’s new tenant counsel services.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.