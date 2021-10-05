EASTON — The Avalon Theatre brings a dynamic female duo Jill Sobule and Amy Speace to the stage on Saturday, Oct. 9.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. The show starts at 8 p.m. at the Avalon Foundation’s Stoltz Pavilion (218 N. Washington Street).
Tickets are $50 for a tall table for two, $50 for a patio set for two and $100 for a patio set for four. No individual seats sold.
Jill Sobule has released a dozen of albums spanning three decades of recording, tackling such topics as the death penalty, anorexia nervosa, shoplifting, reproduction, the French Resistance, adolescent malaise, LGBTQ issues, and the Christian Right.
While her songs cover expansive thematic ground, they benefit greatly from Jill’s subtle intelligence and skillful light-handedness. On stage, she entertains, amuses, provokes, and more often than not, takes her audiences on an emotional roller coaster, from comedy to pathos in a few bars of music, often within the same song.
Amy Speace honed her beautifully uplifting and deeply personal music in her mid-twenties while living in Greenwich Village. She taught herself “sound shapes” on guitar, highly influenced by Joni Mitchell’s compositional music and poetically direct lyrics.
Developing her talent as a songwriter, guitarist, and performer, she landed gigs at CBGB’s, The Living Room, and The Bitter End, and became entrenched in New York City’s nightlife — a moment in her life that cinematically unfolds in flashback in “Shotgun Hearts.”
“Amy Speace once again demonstrates why she’s one of the greatest artists in Americana today,” said Mike Davies of Folk Radio UK.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.