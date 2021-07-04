ST. MICHAELS — The Bay Hundred Senior Center in the Perkins Family YMCA in St. Michaels will re-open Tuesday, July 6.
Summer days and hours of operation are Monday-Wednesday from 9am-3pm. Lunch service will resume on Monday, July 13. Membership in the Senior Center is free and available to active seniors aged 60 and over and offers opportunities for exercise, socializing, education, and a variety of entertaining activities.
Members and new participants should check-in or register at the Senior Center Office near the lobby, where they will be asked to answer a few brief health questions. Masks are not required but are strongly suggested for those who are not vaccinated.
In July, Senior Center exercise classes include Strong & Steady 1 on Monday and Wednesday at 10:30, and Chair Yoga on Wednesday at 9:15. Other programs include Watercolor Painting with Abby Ober on Tuesday mornings, and cards and games on Monday, Tuesday afternoon, and Wednesday, when the wild and crazy “Pinochle Gang” will play. New programs, including crafts, healthy living classes, and other activities will be announced in coming months.
The Bay Hundred Senior Center is a branch of the Talbot County Senior Center, a Senior Center of Upper Shore Aging in Maryland.
For more information, go to www.bayhundredseniorcenter.org or contact Ann DeMart at ademart@uppershoreaging.org. Beginning July 6, the Center can be reached by calling 410-745-4017.
