Maryland Humanities recently announced it had selected “The Book of Delights: Essays” by Ross Gay as its 2021 One Maryland One Book program.
“The Book of Delights” is a collection of lyrical essays.
Gay wrote one essay per day over a year and took the time to find delights in his everyday life. The essays range from the beauties in nature to what it is to be a Black man in America.
“The Book of Delights is about our shared bonds, and the rewards that come from a life closely observed,” a news release stated. “These remarkable pieces serve as a powerful and necessary reminder that we can, and should, stake out a space in our lives for delight.”
Gay has also written four books of poetry, including his most recent, “Be Holding,” which is a love song to legendary basketball player Julius Erving — known as Dr. J — who dominated courts in the 1970s and ’80s as a small forward for the Philadelphia ’76ers.
Gay is a founding editor along with Karissa Chen and Patrick Rosal of the online sports magazine “Some Call It Ballin’”.
He is also a founding board member of the Indiana-based Bloomington Community Orchard, a nonprofit free-fruit-for-all food justice and joy project. He teaches at Indiana University.
The book was chosen by a committee of librarians, educators, authors, and bibliophiles in February from more than 160 titles suggested by readers across the state for the theme of “Hope.”
For more information, go to www.mdhumanities.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.