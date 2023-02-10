The Café is back at Books Café

Mary Julie of Queenstown is planning the long-awaited re-opening of the Café at Wye Parish’s annual Books Café.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

QUEENSTOWN — For the three years since COVID arrived, the food offerings at Books Café, the popular 90%-off winter book sale event in Queenstown, have been restricted to take-out. Now, at long last, the homemade soups, salads, sandwiches, and treats that originally put the “café” in Books Café will again be available for sit-down dining.

