The Café is back at Books Café

QUEENSTOWN — For the three years since COVID arrived, the food offerings at Books Café, the popular 90%-off winter book sale event in Queenstown, have been restricted to take-out. Now, at long last, the homemade soups, salads, sandwiches, and treats that originally put the “café” in Books Café will again be available for sit-down dining.
The final two weekends of this year’s Books Café, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10 and 11 and Feb. 17 and 18, will feature good food served in a lunchroom freshly restored after major damage from a water pipe break on Christmas Eve. The extensive repairs to the lunchroom and the adjacent restrooms and hall were substantially completed only this past Thursday – just barely in time to allow for a resumption of on-site dining before this year’s sale comes to an end.
This year’s Books Café, the 20th at St. Luke’s Chapel in Queenstown, is scheduled for an unprecedented 10 day-long sessions extending over five weekends, with major restocking during the intervening weekdays. Six sessions have been held, and the restocking will continue for the four sessions on the final two weekends. As always, the books are sorted by categories, making it easy to find what you are looking for or explore new subject areas.
Proceeds from Books Café help support local community outreach. Books Café accepts cash, checks, and the occasional IOU; no credit card sales. Sales to approved dealers are by advance authorization only; any use of barcode scanners inside the premises is strictly prohibited.
For more information on Books Café, call the Wye Parish Office at 410-827-8484.
