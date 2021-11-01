I was finishing up my Beginning Birders class at Adkins and showing images of birds that are not common but easy to identify.
When I showed a picture of the Belted Kingfisher, Kellen McCluskey, birder extraordinaire and Adkins Arboretum employee who just happened to stick her head in the door, said that she had seen and heard one that morning as it flew over the Adkins wetlands. Aha! Inspiration for a bird article!
The Belted Kingfisher is a widespread breeder throughout the U.S. with some migrating to the northern regions of Canada and Alaska to breed. In our area, where waters do not often freeze, they can be year-round residents.
It is a stocky 12 inches long, has short legs and short tail, a long sturdy, sharply pointed bill, and a bed-head crest. They are blue-gray above and white below. The males have a blue-gray chest band and the females have second russet band. The Belted Kingfisher is one of the few bird species where the female is more colorful than the male. (I found that the Paradise Shelduck, Eclectus parrots, and Phalaropes share this trait.)
The rattle call that it makes when flying or perched is distinctive.
Kingfishers perch on a branch or anything hanging over the water and dive bill first after its prey, which is primarily small fish, crayfish and tadpoles. They can also hover over the water before they dive. They do not stab their prey but instead use their bill like tweezers.
The bird will typically return to its perch and swallow the fish headfirst, unless the fish is objecting to being swallowed. The Kingfisher will then whack the dickens out of it on the branch until the fish does not object anymore. What I find amazing about this video is how the Kingfisher manages to hold onto the fish while vigorously pounding it multiple times.
Belted Kingfishers are monogamous during the breeding season but will sometimes switch partners the following year. They both excavate a tunnel in a stream bank. Two of its toes are fused together and act as a shovel for digging the burrows. They use their bills to carry out dirt.
The tunnel slopes upward so rain cannot flow into the nest, and it can be up to eight feet long. The tunnel ends in a larger chamber that has no nesting material. Once the female starts developing and laying eggs, the male feeds her because diving could interfere with egg development. She will lay five to eight eggs. The nestlings are fed partially digested fishy stuff until they become large enough to swallow the food whole. Their stomach acids can dissolve scales and bones.
After they leave the nest, their digestion changes and they start to expel pellets filled with scales and bones like their parents. For a while, the parents feed them but also teach them to dive for their food by dropping dead prey into the water.
This bird is only about six-and-a-half inches long. Until about 1,000 A.D. it was just called Fisher and the prefix King was attached later. One theory is that it was such an excellent fisher that it started being called the king of fishers. Another belief ties it to the bright and colorful jewels worn by the king which matched the jewel-like colors of the bird.
There appears to be a disagreement as to the number of species of Kingfishers in the world, so I will use 90. The U.S. has three, two of which occur only in the southern boundaries of Texas and New Mexico. There are three other species in Central and South America. All these species are fish eaters. There are only 10 other fish eaters worldwide. The other 84 species are all insect, small mammal, or reptile eaters but all of them share the same stocky build, large head and pointed bill.
Look and listen for the Belted Kingfisher around the Adkins wetlands. Another place to easily find it is Millstream Park in Centreville. Listen for the rattle call and then track it to its source.
As always, feel free to contact me with questions at wlsngang@verizon.net.
