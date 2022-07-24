The free in Talbot County Free library extended a little further by going fine free this month, as an opportunity to break through barriers that affect low-income, minority, and underserved communities.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 9.6% of Talbot County Residents live in poverty, as of 2020. Economic issues may challenge the library’s ability to meet its mission; however, economic barriers threaten users’ access to homework help, building a resume, or getting caught in a good book.
In fact, studies show that once someone has a late fine, they are less likely to return to the library again. Libraries who have removed late fines have reported few concerns on material return rates.
Further, libraries that have adopted fine free policies found that: library card registrations increased, borrowing of materials increased, more library items were returned, students returned to the library to use homework resources, and staff time was redirected from handling fines to more patron-focused services.
Our mission is to provide everyone equitable and free access to information whether it is print or online. Overdue fines make up much less than 1% of our annual budget, and our fundraising efforts will fill any void that loss of fines revenue could create.
If you would like to support the library, please consider donating. When you contribute to the library’s mission, you are enhancing a young child’s skill to read, write, and prepare for the classroom.
The library gives teens the opportunity to study and broaden their minds with all the subjects and prepares them for college or the workforce. Last but not least, access to library resources helps adults learn a new language or a new hobby like knitting; enjoy a new book or movie either at the library or through an e-resource like Hoopla.
Ultimately, your support will allow everyone, regardless of economic or education background, to have access to literacy, lifelong learning, and a wide variety of education and entertainment that is all free from TCFL.
You can donate to the library through the website at www.tcfl.org. You can also consider donating to the Friends of the Talbot County Free Library, a non-profit organization that promotes a greater understanding of the importance of the Library for the enrichment and growth of our community.
One final organization to consider is the Talbot County Free Library Foundation. They are on a mission to elevate charitable giving to raise funds from individuals, businesses, and organizations to support the library and all Talbot County residents.
