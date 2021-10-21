ODESSA, Del. — The Historic Odessa Foundation (HOF) is presenting a new exhibition “Island Life: Photography by Jay Fleming.” The exhibit is made up of a selection of Jay's newest book "Island Life".
For more than a decade, Fleming, a Maryland native, has made trips to the Chesapeake Bay’s last two inhabited offshore islands – Smith and Tangier – to document the way of life that has been shaped by hundreds of years of isolation, the rhythms of the tides and the harvest of the Chesapeake Bay.
Since Fleming’s first trip to the islands in 2009, he has seen remarkable changes to the communities and the landscapes. Cemeteries are washing into the water, acres of marshland are disappearing, and the populations are in decline.
Equal parts informative and aesthetic, Fleming’s newest book, "Island Life", is a visual narrative of the environment and commercial fisheries of the last inhabited offshore islands in the Chesapeake Bay. Although less than 15 miles of water separate Smith and Tangier from the mainland, centuries of isolation have preserved the unique way of life of these island communities, making them feel worlds apart from the life most of us know.
Reception/Meet the Photographer
On Thursday, Nov. 18 from 6 to 8 p.m., HOF will host an artist reception in conjunction with the exhibition. The Kent Island Maryland photographer will be on hand to take questions concerning his background, inspirations, and techniques in creating his documentary photography.
Fleming will be autographing his newest book. The Artist Reception is free to HOF members, invited guests, and the public. Light refreshments will be served. Contact Jennifer Cabell Kostik at 302-378-4119 for reservations.
AT A GLANCE
WHAT: Island Life: Photography by Jay Fleming
WHO: Photographer Jay Fleming
WHEN: Nov. 2 – Dec. 31
WHERE: Historic Odessa Foundation Visitors Center, 201 Main Street Odessa, DE
About the Photographer
Jay Fleming is a photographer and writer who documents the complex interactions between humans and their natural environment. Born and raised in Annapolis. He turned his attention to photography full time in 2015 after working in the field of fisheries and seafood marketing. Since then, he has published two books of photography - Working the Water and his newest work- Island Life. He operates his own vessel while leading water-based photography workshops and manages his studio on Kent Island, Maryland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.