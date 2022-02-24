SALISBURY — The nearly exclusive association of Eastern Shoreman Frederick (Bailey) Douglass with Talbot County obscures a more complete telling and understanding of the expansive connections of Douglass with counties, towns, communities, waterways, railroads, steamboat wharfs, Black churches, cemeteries, school houses and courthouses throughout the Delmarva from the top to the bottom of the map.
Fundamental to recognizing the impact and contributions of Frederick Douglass to the Eastern Shore is the lost history of his beneficial lecture delivered in the Wicomico County Courthouse for the benefit of the John Wesley Methodist Episcopal Church in Salisbury’s Georgetown neighborhood. Returning to the Shore less than six months after a fall visit to Centreville in Queen Anne’s County, in February 1880 United States Marshal of the District of Columbia Frederick Douglass traveled via rail from Washington City to Baltimore to Wilmington to Salisbury before arriving at the Church Street home of Salisbury’s Solomon T. Houston, a member of the board of trustees of Morgan College and the Princess Anne Academy.
Proceeds from the lecture of U.S. Marshal Douglass delivered in the present-day Wicomico County Courthouse aided in the addition of a second floor to the original John Wesley Methodist Episcopal Church built in 1838. The extant building stands today on Broad Street as the oldest structure on the Delmarva independently built and maintained by Black Americans, serving communities of Salisbury and Wicomico County as the Charles H. Chipman Cultural Center.
The Lost History of Frederick Douglass in Salisbury and Maryland’s Lower Shore will be hosted by Wicomico Public Libraries and offered as a virtual lecture by Douglassonian scholars John Muller and Justin McNeil of Lost History Associates. The afternoon’s presentation will include maps, prints, letters, newspapers, photographs, ephemera and more to provide a visual telling of the history of Marshal Frederick Douglass in Salisbury. Q&A will follow the discussion with all questions and comments welcomed.
Featured presenters will be John Muller, author of Frederick Douglass in Washington, D.C.: The Lion of Anacostia (2012) and Mark Twain in Washington, D.C.: The Adventures of a Capital Correspondent (2013), has presented widely throughout the DC-Baltimore metropolitan area at venues including the Library of Congress, Enoch Pratt Library, DC Public Library, Frederick Douglass National Historic Site and local universities. Muller is a frequent guest on Washington, D.C. radio stations and has been cited by the Washington Post, Washington City Paper, Star Democrat, Salisbury Independent and other publications for his local history research and subject matter expertise. He has been featured on C-SPAN’s BookTV and C-SPAN’s American History TV, broadcast airwaves of NBC4 (Washington), WDVM (Hagerstown) and radio stations WPFW (DC), WAMU (DC), WYPR (Baltimore), WEAA (Baltimore), Delmarva Public Radio (Eastern Shore) and West Virginia Public Broadcasting. For the past decade Muller has contributed hundreds of articles to local and national print and online news sources, including the Washington Informer. Muller has presented on the lost history of Frederick Douglass throughout the Eastern Shore in Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties.
In September 2019 John Muller presented The Lost History of Frederick Douglass in Salisbury at the Charles H. Chipman Cultural Center in Salisbury’s historic Georgetown neighborhood.
Justin McNeil, an IT professional who has serviced government agencies, nonprofits, corporations, financial and banking institutions and small-businesses within the DC-Baltimore metropolitan area, Western Maryland and Potomac Highlands for the last decade, is a doting husband and father of 3, ADOS historian, essayist and playwright. McNeil has been featured in the pages of the Washington Post, contributed columns to the Washington Informer and been interviewed on the television and radio airwaves of News Channel 8 (Washington, D.C.), WBAL (Baltimore), WPFW (Washington, D.C), WEAA (Baltimore) and ABC 47 (Maryland’s Eastern Shore). McNeil attended Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia.
Muller and McNeil are co-founders of Lost History Associates and working on forthcoming publications on Frederick Douglass in several specific regions of the Mid-Atlantic area, including the lost history of Douglass throughout Maryland’s Eastern Shore from Cecil County to Somerset County.
For more information on Lost History Associates visit: www.losthistoryusa.com
The Lost History of Frederick Douglass in Salisbury and Maryland’s Lower Shore will be held virtually over Zoom at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.
Please register in advance using the link: https://tinyurl.com/FDinSalisburyWPLFor more information about the Wicomico Public Libraries and upcoming programming visit www.wicomicolibraries.org/ Phone: 410-749-3612
