The Queen Anne’s Museum of Eastern Shore Life will re-open for visitors on Saturday, July 10, after being closed since the fall of 2019 due to the COVID pandemic.
The museum staff is working on completing four new exhibits with the subjects of: the Wye Oak tree, memories of life in Queen Anne’s County many years ago, the history of the fire departments in Queen Anne’s County, the railroads that used to operate in and around the county.
The Wye Oak tree exhibit will have numerous pieces of wood and copper plated leaves from the tree and archival photos of the tree from as far back as 100 years ago on display with some available to visitors who make donations to the museum.
The museum is requesting that people with archival photos of places or activities in the county or adjacent areas from the 1800’s – 1960’s allow the museum staff to make copies of those photos for display in the museum. The originals will be promptly returned to the owners.
The museum will be open to visitors from 1 — 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 10. There is no admission fee though donations are always sincerely appreciated.
The museum is located at the Queen Anne’s County 4 – H Park (county fairgrounds) located on state route 18 at Dulin Clark Rd. between Centreville and Queenstown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.