‘The Real X Games’ coming to St. Michaels High School

Pamela Conrad will discuss some of the most severe environments in the world.

ST. MICHAELS — In its first collaboration with Talbot County Schools, Chesapeake Forum is pleased to present, “The Real X Games: Life in the Most Extreme Environments on Earth,” a TED Talk-style lecture from Pamela Conrad, Ph.D., livestreamed from the stage of St Michaels High School on Nov. 17. Conrad was Chesapeake Forum’s Distinguished Speaker last year, discussing her role in the Mars exploration.

