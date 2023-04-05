DENTON — Caroline County will celebrate Pride Festival at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 27. During this event there will be live music, performances, vendors, community resources, food, speakers, and games for the enjoyment of families.
The purpose of this event is to celebrate diversity in an environment of inclusion, respect, and family entertainment.This event raises awareness and educate our community on these three topics: diversity, inclusion, equity, and respect towards all residents of our county, especially the LGBTQ community.
“A community where there are no labels, where each person respects their neighbor regardless of their sexual orientation, will be a strong, united and thriving community,” said Angel Perez, festival chair and Caroline Pride CEO.
This year the festival will be dedicated to two community members, Patty Wood, owner of Patty’s Petals Florist, and Robyn Ritter, owner of The Paperwork Pros, for their dedication, support and commitment to the LGBTQIA community in Caroline County.
The festival will celebrate the beginning of summer in a “Carnival” atmosphere featuring over 80 vendors and community resources, main stage performances including The Glooms, C. Rafter, Penny Pistolero, Miranda Bryant, Vicky Fisher, CCPS Showcase, Fashion Show, karaoke, and other attractions around the festival.
“Last year over 1,000 people enjoyed our festival. Having an event in our county where not only diversity is celebrated but at the same time educating about inclusion, respect, and equity for those who are classified as not being normal is an opportunity to show the rest of the world that Caroline County is one where there is no discrimination and everyone is welcome” said Perez.
