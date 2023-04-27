ST. MICHAELS — Over 4,500 sea glass and coastal art enthusiasts enjoyed spring weather — including a late Saturday afternoon thunderstorm — at the Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival April 22-23 at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels.
Visitors and vendors alike celebrated the eclectic bounty of the sea and soaked up the coastal vibe along the Miles River.
"Despite a little bit of weather yesterday and having to close early, everything's been amazing," festival founder and organizer Kim Hannon said on Sunday. "The wind wasn't as bad as we were anticipating. It was Earth Day yesterday, so Mother Nature took care of us."
Hannon designed the festival poster which featured "the whole fortune teller, gypsy, Earth Day thing. She's a siren for sure," she said.
The festival has been held at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum since 2019, with a COVID pandemic-related hiatus in spring 2020.
About 85 vendors set up shop on the Navy Point campus. Live music, food and snacks, libations and special activities were part of the festivities.
"We have three (vendors) from California, three from Maine, two from Ohio. Somebody came up from Florida," Hannon said. "They're from all over."
Additional free parking with shuttle service was set up at St. Michaels Middle High School.
"This is actually the biggest sea glass festival in the world," Hannon said. "I added the coastal arts two years to get local artists because there's so much talent around here. She also hires local musicians to perform in the Tolchester Beach Bandstand.
Mary McCarthy, executive director of The Beachcombing Center and sea glass expert, was on hand to identify shards, and Patriot Cruises offered discounts both days.
Shannon Mitchell, CBMM vice president of engagement, said the festival draws people to St. Michaels, as well as surrounding towns.
"I think this is the only festival of this type where it has the music, and it's definitely more of a festival, not just an art show," Hannon said. "There's something for everybody."
"Everybody just has a great time; it's a great vibe," Hannon said. "Sea glassers love finding and seeking treasure, and it's relaxing. That's the whole thing with this and coastal arts: It just makes you feel good."
A one-day Holiday Edition Festival is set for Saturday, Nov. 18, and the 2024 spring festival will be held April 20-21.
