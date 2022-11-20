CENTREVILLE — Leanne Rhodes always possessed a heart that yearned to give back to the community. Knowing the experience and stigma that comes from being disadvantaged, Rhodes started her nonprofit Tides of Grace Inc. to help break the cycle of poverty not just for her family, but for other families in the area who are struggling to make ends meet.
“When I was younger, there were a lot of times we didn’t have much money and we needed to use the resources in the community — whether it was a food bank, hand-me-downs, or free services — and I remember just thinking like ‘man, what if we didn’t have these resources growing up. I don’t know where we would have been,’” she said.
When it came time to study at Towson to become an elementary school teacher, Rhodes found herself “in the same boat” when she became pregnant with her daughter.
“I really was working hard to provide for my daughter, but I found myself still needing (help from) food banks when I was putting myself through college and other assistance. When I became a school teacher, it felt good to break the cycle of all of that and to be able to provide for my family and not need that assistance anymore,” she said.
“I think sometimes you will get a stigma, (people thinking) they just don’t try and they’re looking for a handout and that’s not the case,” she said. “I mean, I was a hard working student at the time and there’s a lot of parents ... that work really hard, but (sometimes) it’s not enough to provide for all the extra things.”
Teaching, Rhodes found herself in a low-income school where many families needed the same assistance she once relied on.
As she continued her teaching career, she also continued her side-gig in sales at Pure Romance, a women’s wellness company, that she picked up in college as one of her three part-time jobs. She soon realized that she was making more than what her teaching career would ever provide for her to build a better lifestyle for her growing family.
After giving it some thought, she wanted to give up her teaching career to build her direct sales business and allow for more flexibility to devote to being a stay-at-home parent for two children. It was during this period, her son JP would be diagnosed with stage-four cancer at just 2 weeks old.
“I was doing great in my business and financially OK to be able to provide during that time, but still comes a lot of stress and emotional things that you just are going through — that sometimes you don’t even want to think about scheduling a haircut or getting family photos — and I just remember being in that season while we (didn’t qualify as) low income it was still nice to receive a helping hand,” she said.
In 2019, Rhodes gathered some local moms to cultivate a small toy drive for families in need of gifts for their children for Christmas. Rhodes helped 100 families in that year, increasing that number to over 200 in 2020.
Rhodes also rose to become a corporate trainer for Pure Romance, traveling, seeing the world through her job, but a little voice told her that it was time to retire that hat this year and officially apply for a nonprofit status to create Tides of Grace Inc.
“When I made this nonprofit, I wanted to be able to help people in all chapters of their life. Not necessarily the ones who are homeless or the ones who are low income, but just anybody who needs a helping hand. And I wanted to break the stigma of assuming that people are just not working hard enough or they can just go get a job and they would be able to afford it,” she said.
Tides of Grace Inc. received its official 501(c)(3) designation at the beginning of November, and Rhodes is planning her annual toy drive to take place Dec. 11 on Main Street in Stevensville.
Rhodes said she plans to expand her nonprofit services by conducting drives for new moms, recruiting photographers for free family photo sessions and hair stylists for free haircuts.
“Now as we’re getting started, I’m relying on our own community because it doesn’t cost really anything for people to help. So I’m not asking for finances. I’m just asking for either their time or their services or something they have around the house,” she said.
Rhodes is continuing to collect toys and other items that could be given to teenagers. Donations are being kept at her church, Eastern Shore Two-47 in Stevensville.
For more information on how to get involved, contact Rhodes by email at riseupshineon@gmail.com or via Facebook.
