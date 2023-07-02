EASTON — The Tidewater Rotary Club is excited to present the 4th edition of Flags for Cancer, an event that raises awareness and funds for cancer research and support. Throughout the month of August, Easton will be adorned with vibrant flags, each color symbolizing a different type of cancer and honoring those who have faced the disease.
Supported by generous individuals and businesses, Flags for Cancer offers a striking visual display of colored flags across Easton. The primary goal is to keep cancer at the forefront of public consciousness while providing essential fundraising for local organizations dedicated to helping individuals in need.
Sponsorship opportunities are available for both individuals and corporations, with the option to sponsor a flag starting at just $50. By sponsoring a flag, participants pay tribute to a loved one who has battled cancer. The flags will be proudly showcased in town for the entire month of August, and the names of honorees will be featured on the Flags for Cancer website at TidewaterRotary.org/Flags.
The money raised from the event will directly benefit groups in the Delmarva region such as the Mike Menzies Fund, The Richard Slaughter Fund, Maryland Shore Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, and patients in need of funding at the Cancer Center. In addition, a portion of the proceeds will benefit Tidewater Rotary Club’s continuing support of the many efforts within Talbot County.
To learn more about this event, visit www.TidewaterRotary.org/Flags. Becoming a sponsor is as easy as a few clicks, and a contribution can make a meaningful difference. Additionally, Rotary welcomes volunteers to assist with the setup, maintenance and dismantling of the flags. Join Rotary to forge new connections and create a lasting impact together.
