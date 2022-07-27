Tidewater Rotary presents third annual Flags for Cancer fundraiser

Each color represents a type of cancer and every flag represents friends and neighbors who have battled the disease.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — This August, the Tidewater Rotary Club will be raising colorful flags around Easton for the third consecutive year of Flags for Cancer. Each color represents a type of cancer, and every flag represents our friends and neighbors who have battled the disease.

