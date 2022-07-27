Tidewater Rotary presents third annual Flags for Cancer fundraiser

EASTON — This August, the Tidewater Rotary Club will be raising colorful flags around Easton for the third consecutive year of Flags for Cancer. Each color represents a type of cancer, and every flag represents our friends and neighbors who have battled the disease.
The event, sponsored by individuals and businesses, will provide a beautiful visual display of colored flags throughout Easton. More importantly, Flags for Cancer aims to keep awareness for cancer in the forefront and provide an important source of fundraising for two vital organizations helping people locally.
Individual flags can be sponsored for as little as $50. Corporate sponsorships are available to maximize our business communities impact and support. Every flag raised will be in honor of a loved one that has dealt with cancer. Flags will be displayed in town throughout the month of August and names of honorees will be shared on the Flags for Cancer website at TidewaterRotary.org/Flags.
The money raised from the event will go to the Colors of Cancer group and directly benefit:
The Mike Menzies Fund — a scholarship program assisting individuals who are pursuing a degree related to oncology, cancer research, or other cancer-related professions.
The Richard Slaughter Fund — designed to help support cancer patients and their families through the Patient In Need Fund at the Regional Cancer Center.
Individuals can also volunteer their time to help with various aspects of setting up, maintaining, and dismantling the flags at the end of the event. Sponsors will receive perks of donating at various levels, and all participants will take solace in knowing they have made a major impact in our local communities’ fight against cancer, in all of its forms.
