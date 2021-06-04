TILGHMAN ISLAND — The Tilghman Watermen’s Museum celebrated opening their 12th year with a special flag raising ceremony on May 29.
Capt. Richard Pearsall, United States Navy retired, gifted the museum with the flag flown on the battleship USS Wisconsin during the Gulf War. Pearsall gave a brief history of the flag and a formal dedication ceremony was held on the Museum grounds. The flag will be flown on holidays.
New for 2021, the Museum has put together a special exhibit: “Tilghman Back in the Day”. The exhibit includes historical photographs and documentation of the many businesses and places located on the Island pre-1960. Featured exhibits also include the history of Fluharty’s Boat Yard from 1925 to 1976, documentation of the bridges that have spanned the Knapp’s Narrows, and a history of the fishing party hospitality industry that existed from 1934.
Committed to celebrating, documenting, preserving and sharing the history, traditions, heritage and culture of Tilghman’s Island, the museum hosts an exceptional collection of local artists such as Bill Cummings, Colleen Sadler, Marc Castelli, and Nancy Tankersley. The museum contains a treasure trove of artifacts, oral histories and boat models.
Located in the Lee House at 6031 Tilghman Island Road, the museum will be open on weekends from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Off hour tours are available by calling 410-886-2930 or 410-886-1025. For additional information, contact us by email: twm6031@gmail.com or visit our website: www.tilghmanmuseum.org
