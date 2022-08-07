Tilghman Watermen’s Museum reveals 2022 Christmas ornament

The 2022 collectible, pewter Christmas ornament features a map of Tilghman’s Island.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

TILGHMAN — Crafted in pewter by Salisbury Fine Metal Artisans at their Easton factory, the 2022 Christmas Ornament commissioned by the Tilghman Watermen’s Museum is now available for purchase. This year’s design, the 8th in the unique collection relating to Tilghman history, features a map of Tilghman’s Island. Early reviews and sales of the ornament indicate the pewter map may be the most popular design yet.

