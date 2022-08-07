Tilghman Watermen’s Museum reveals 2022 Christmas ornament

TILGHMAN — Crafted in pewter by Salisbury Fine Metal Artisans at their Easton factory, the 2022 Christmas Ornament commissioned by the Tilghman Watermen’s Museum is now available for purchase. This year’s design, the 8th in the unique collection relating to Tilghman history, features a map of Tilghman’s Island. Early reviews and sales of the ornament indicate the pewter map may be the most popular design yet.
As one of the few working watermen’s communities in Talbot County, Tilghman’s Island has a unique history. The first English settlers arrived in 1656. Granted to Seth Foster in 1659, the Great Choptank Island was inherited in 1741 by Matthew Tilghman of Claiborne, whose descendants owned the island for the next 100 years. In the 1830’s, the family began to sell off lots; new residents arrived interested in harvesting the bounty of the Bay. Tilghman’s location was ideal for working the water. Watermen worked on the dredges, tonged oysters and worked with the shipping companies who packed the seafood on ice and sent it all over the nation. At one time, the Tilghman Packing Company was the largest employer in Talbot County. Tilghman is also known for boat building and is home to the country’s oldest working sailing fleet, the skipjacks.
Ornaments are offered for purchased for $25.00 which includes tax. They are available at the museum, located in the Lee House at 6031 Tilghman Island Road, Two if by Sea Restaurant, 2 Vintage Chics Boutique and Fairbank Tackle. Online purchases can be made by visiting the museum website: www.tilghmanmuseum.org, or by email: twm6031@gmail.com. Phone orders will be taken at 410-886-2930.
The Tilghman Watermen’s Museum is in its 14th year of celebrating, documenting, preserving and sharing the history, traditions, heritage and culture of Tilghman Island. The museum is open on weekends from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Off hour tours are available by calling 410-886-2930 or 410-886-1190. For additional information, email twm6031@gmail.com or visit www.tilghmanmuseum.org.
