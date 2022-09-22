EASTON — It’s hard enough to get two people to make a decision together, let alone a group. In the Chesapeake Forum’s “The Power of Teamwork”, participants will learn how to create a team environment and get people moving in step with one another to create success.
The one-day session will focus on how to work together as professionals and families, and how to be “in step with others” and teams around the world. There will also be a discussion of one’s own self-esteem as part of the team in order to make a positive contribution. This interactive session will feature an executive problem session and discuss how enhanced team building at work can increase productivity and profitability. As a visual reminder of what teamwork is all about, the instructor will bring an old Ox Yoke belonging to her grandfather and used on her family’s farm.
Instructor Linda Schwarten Evans is a native of Talbot County. She was a seminar leader for the American Management Association in her early career and subsequently founded her own business, The Conference Table Seminars. She transitioned her career focus as a health care professional to seminar facilitator, and exhibits a commitment to excellence in training and development. Her passion for teaching social skills to adults, as well as youth and teens, is evident through her work at Peachblossom Learning Community Home School, and her volunteerism as co-facilitator of social skills for children and teens at Peace of Mind Mental Health in Easton, as well as Character Counts Coach at Easton High School.
“The Power of Teamwork” will be offered from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, in-person at the Easton Family YMCA (no recording). Cost: $15. To register for this or other Chesapeake Forum classes, visit https://chesapeakeforum.org. The Chesapeake Forum is a nonprofit dedicated to providing continuing education on the Eastern Shore.
