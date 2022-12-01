EASTON — Talbot Interfaith Shelter is bringing holiday magic back to Easton for two weekends in December. The 3rd annual Home for the Holidays Winter Festival takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9-10 and Dec. 16-17 at the Hummingbird Inn, 14 N. Aurora St., Easton. Whether you’re looking for an inexpensive night out for the whole family or a romantic date night for two, TIS has you covered, organizers say.
The Home for the Holidays light display, designed in partnership with presenting sponsor On Your Mark Lighting and Décor, has been the talk of the town for the past two years. This year’s display is even bigger and bolder than before and includes additional decorations from Deco Stephy – it’s a “can’t miss” holiday experience.
Santa Claus is making the trip from the North Pole every night of the event to visit and take photos with those attending. Visitors also will have a blast at a fun and festive photo booth provided by FotoBerry.
Enjoy a variety of live local music each night while grabbing dinner from a food truck and a warm beverage (available for both children and adults) from the outdoor bar and café. The kids will have fun creating holiday themed crafts, and adults can also make an ornament with a heartfelt message to place on TIS’ first-ever Community Tree.
Shoppers can get all their shopping done while exploring this winter wonderland. Holiday gift vendors will be located in the outdoor café and a Santa Shop will be available for the kids. There will also be free giveaways available on a first come, first served basis, including drawstring bags provided by Santa’s helper sponsors Bullock Construction Inc. and Willow Construction.
Tickets for Home for the Holidays are $10 per person, with free admission for children under 12.
On Fridays, Dec. 9 and 16, horse drawn carriage rides will be leaving from the Hummingbird Inn to tour Downtown Easton. Each carriage can hold four to six people, depending on the size of the adults (the seats are roughly the size of a loveseat). Carriage rides are $60. Spaces are limited and must be reserved in advance.
All proceeds from this event support Talbot Interfaith Shelter’s mission to provide shelter, stability, support, and a path to success for local families and individuals in need. TIS’ innovative and comprehensive S4 Program is designed to guide guests from homelessness to self-sufficiency. Guests have access to shelter, rigorous case management, life skills training, and when they are ready, subsidized transitional housing.
TIS recently asked some of its guests what it means to have a home for the holidays. Valery, a mother whose family is living in TIS’ family shelter Easton’s Promise, said, “Having a home for the holidays means everything to me and my son. I cannot express in words how much it means to us to have somewhere to call home, to be safe, to have a roof over our heads, and to have all our necessities and needs met. This place is amazing, and it’s awesome to have somewhere for the holidays to be together and create new memories.”
Charles, a guest at TIS’ singles shelter Evelyn’s Place, said, “To have a home for the holidays for me is … it means a lot … It’s just almost everything, because you know, the holidays are a stressful time anyway, even to a person that has a steady home, so just imagine how it is for a homeless person. So this means the world to me, actually, right now, to have a home for the holidays.”
For a limited time, those who want to send a donation to Talbot Interfaith Shelter will have the opportunity to double the impact of their gift. A generous shelter supporter, who has chosen to remain anonymous, has offered to match the next $100,000 raised by Talbot Interfaith Shelter.
