EASTON — The Avalon Theatre was alive with the sounds of music, laughter, and applause on April 21, thanks to Talbot Interfaith Shelter’s 6th annual Lip Sync Battle Fundraiser. The night ended with a bang, having raised a record breaking $41,000 in support of the shelter’s S4 Program (Shelter, Stability, Support, Success).
While not quite back to its original live format, the event returned to its roots, welcoming a limited audience in the same venue where they held the very first Lip Sync Battle. However, in a demonstration of how much things have changed over the past two years, event organizers added a modern twist – a live stream for those who were more comfortable watching from home.
Those attending in person were treated to food from Eat Sprout and sweet treats from Blue Heron Catering, as well as snacks and beverages made possible by ACME, Giant Food, Harris Teeter, Blue Heron Coffee, Harrison’s Liquors, Hair O’ The Dog, and Kelly Distributors. They also had fun at a digital photo booth provided by Foto Berry.
Hosts Jayme Dingler and Jay Hudson appeared live on stage and presented creative lip sync videos created by this year’s 11 contestants from throughout the community: the TIS Staff, the TIS Board, Father James Nash from Saints Peter and Paul, Team Scout, brothers Noah and Zach, the Cash Queens from Shore United Bank in Denton, Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers, The AKAs, the Latin Honors SLAYciety from Easton High School, the Country School Faculty, and Amanda David from Edward Jones in Easton.
Contestants worked hard to earn votes in the form of donations leading up to the show, and both the in person and at-home audiences were able to vote throughout the show. By the end of the evening, TIS had blown past previous fundraising records for this event, raising an astonishing $14,000 more than the previous record, which was set before COVID hit and the event had to be temporarily taken online.
At the end of the event, two awards were given out. Father Nash was the Overall Winner, which goes to the contestant that raises the most money for Talbot Interfaith Shelter. Incredibly, he raised more than $12,000 with his rousing rendition of “Kyrie” by Mr. Mister. This is Father Nash’s second year winning the Overall Award. The Country School Faculty won the People’s Choice Award. In pre-COVID times, this trophy went to the team that got the most applause from the audience. Due to half of the audience tuning in from home, this year the award was calculated by counting the number of individual donations each team received. The Country School Faculty won over the crowd by “Rick Rolling” them with their fun take on Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up.”
“We are thrilled,” said TIS Executive Director Julie Lowe. “Beyond the funds raised, we were basking in the fact that our community could be together again. One of the best parts of the Lip Sync Battle is that people from all over are in the same room, laughing and singing together. While it wasn’t as big is in years past, nevertheless, it was so wonderful to sit in that room and be surrounded by love and joy.”
Talbot Interfaith Shelter’s 6th Annual Lip Sync Battle was presented by Wells Fargo Advisors Easton, On Your Mark Lighting and Décor, Scrawl Design, The Hummingbird Inn, Bullock Construction, Eastern Shore Print Ship Connect, Charles Goebel Architect, Willow Construction, FBB Capital Partners, Kopen and Collison, Walmart Easton, and Spring & Associates.
Talbot Interfaith Shelter is a homeless shelter and transitional housing program based in Easton and serving the five counties of the Mid-Shore (Talbot, Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne, and Dorchester). Families and individuals staying with TIS are required to participate in the S4 Program (Shelter, Stability, Support, Success). S4 guides guests step-by-step from homelessness to self-sufficiency by providing shelter, case management, connection to local service providers, and educational programming. When guests are ready, they are invited to move into one of TIS’ off-site transitional apartments. TIS partially subsidizes their rent, and they continue to receive rigorous case management and to participate in classes as they work gradually towards taking over their full expenses over the course of approximately two years.
To learn more about Talbot Interfaith Shelter and how you can help, visit talbotinterfaithshelter.org or contact Julie Lowe at julielowe@talbotinterfaithshelter.org or 410-310-2316.
