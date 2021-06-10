Talbot Interfaith Shelter announced the appointment of their new Marketing and Development Director, Maureen Curry.
As a longtime supporter of TIS’ mission to provide shelter, stability, support, and a path to success for local families and individuals in need, Curry is very excited to take on this pivotal role within the organization.
She said, “Talbot Interfaith Shelter provides such a vital service to our community. I look forward to growing the donor base, and setting a course for a bright and strong future for TIS.”
Curry is a 33 year resident ofTalbot County and has deep ties to the community. She has a wealth of experience that made her a standout candidate for the position, including many years in tourism and economic development for the town of Easton, and as the Executive Director of the Baywater Animal Rescue in Dorchester County, TIS said.
She is taking over for outgoing Marketing and Development Director Jayme Dingler, who joined TIS’ Board of Directors in 2013, and transitioned to her role on staff in 2017.
Dingler says that it has been “the greatest honor of my life to have been a part of helping this incredible organization to grow over the past several years. I am thrilled that Maureen will be bringing her vast experience to this position as TIS moves into the next phase of its history.“
This necessary expansion, spurred by an uptick in calls for shelter resulting from the COVID crisis, means significantly increased operating costs for the organization. She looks forward to working with TIS’ leadership to develop strategies aimed at ensuring the sustainability of the organization into the foreseeable future.
TIS Executive Director Julie Lowe welcomed Curry to what the organization affectionately calls “Team TIS” when she arrives for work on June 21.
Lowe added, “We were so lucky that Jayme was able to take on this important role several years ago as we were entering a period of rapid growth. Now, as she moves on to her next adventure, we have once again had the incredible good fortune to find Maureen, whose talent, experience, and passion for our mission made her a perfect fit at this crucial time. I look forward to working with her to continue moving TIS forward in the fight against homelessness in our community.”
To learn more about Talbot Interfaith Shelter and their S4 Program, visit talbotinterfaithshelter.org.
