(Culinary.net) — Summer days can be long and boring, especially when the kids are out of school and there is nothing to do around the house as a family. When the minutes creep by and it’s too hot to go outside, the dog days of summer can be pretty miserable.
However, this recipe for a Strawberry Cream Cheese Tart can give the kids something to look forward to as a dish the whole family can participate in creating. This recipe is perfect for little ones wanting to get creative and perfectly place fresh strawberries on top of a delicious tart.
In a food processor, mix flour, sugar and salt until combined. Then add butter, an egg and vanilla extract. Mix again until combined.
Flour your working surface and create a dough ball from the mixture. Flatten it slightly to form a disc. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour.
After time has passed, lightly flour your surface once more. Roll out dough into an 11-inch circle. Place circle on a 9-inch tart pan. Roll over the top to trim. Cover with plastic wrap and freeze for about 30 minutes.
Prepare the tart crust for baking by covering it with aluminum foil then bake for 20 minutes. Wait for the crust to cool completely.
To make the filling, in a medium bowl, mix cream cheese, sour cream, sugar, lemon zest and vanilla extract until smooth. Spread mixture onto cooled tart crust.
Microwave fruit spread and lemon juice while stirring often. Arrange halved strawberries on tart. Drizzle with fruit spread. Top with whipped cream before serving.
This sweet tart can brighten up your summer blues with fresh fruit, a sweet spread and a flaky, crispy crust.
