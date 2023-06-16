EASTON — Encouraging faith and patriotism, members of the Regina Coeli Council of the Knights of Columbus in Easton awarded prizes for essays composed by students of Saints Peter & Paul High School at a reception Wednesday, June 7.
The winning ninth and tenth grade students and their parents gathered at the family life center of the parish’s Easton location on Washington Street for the evening ceremony and reception.
The essay contest featured separate prompts for the two grade levels; essays were required to be 400 to 500 words. The ninth grade prompts challenged students to reflect on Christian charity, while the 10th grade prompt was related to Memorial Day and asked students to discuss the meaning of a single day in American history when members of the U.S. military paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Sophomore Samuel Radcliffe won first place for his essay about the Maryland 400’s heroic stand at the Battle of Brooklyn in the Revolutionary War. Freshman Aidan Mora-Monge described why “we should give of ourselves to others in this life in response to Jesus’ command to love one another.”
The first place winners read their essays to the gathering of about 40 people.
“The Maryland 400 brought up the rear and, outnumbered and on the verge of disaster, did the unthinkable … they charged the British six times, losing large amounts of men with each attack, then regrouping and hurling themselves at the British again,” Radcliffe said. “More than 250 of the Maryland soldiers were killed in their desperate attacks, and George Washington was brought to tears and heard saying, ‘Good God! What brave fellows I must lose this day!’”
Mora-Monge wrote, “Jesus’ command to ‘love one another’ is a profound call to selflessness and sympathy… In the end, the practice of charity is an act of our love of God and our commitment to building a better world.”
Kathryn Murphy won second place and Lucy Olavsrud won third for their 10th grade patriotic essays. Dylan Werner earned second place and Reagan Handy earned third for their ninth grade theological essays.
First place winners won $500, a plaque and certificate, second place winners, $250 and a certificate, and third place, $100 and a certificate.
The SSPP High School faculty graded the essays and provided the top seven in each category to a 3-judge panel, which included Knights of Columbus District 26 Warden and retired U.S. Army Colonel Bernie Liswell of Denton; Dr. Joseph Prud’Homme, the Burton Family associate professor in Religion, Politics and Culture at Washington College in Chestetown; and Knight and attorney Mark de Bernardo of Sherwood, a retired partner in the Washington, D.C., Region Office of Jackson Lewis. The judges picked the first, second and third place winners in each category.
Benefactors and supporters included Bill and Arlene Kennedy, Nate Whitaker of Precision Exteriors Home Improvements in Cambridge, Bob and Bitsy Orme, Eric and E Dee Monnen, Bernie and Yvonne Liswell, Dr. Joseph and Cyndi Prud’Homme, Knights of Columbus District 26 Deputy Larry Houck, Mark and Jennifer de Bernardo, and an anonymous donor.
Participating in the ceremony were master of ceremonies and SSPP High School Principal Jim Nemeth; the Rev. James Nash, pastor of Saints Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Parish, who led the opening prayer; Liswell, who led the Pledge of Allegiance; and SSPP High School Campus Minister Philip Cheung, who led the benediction.
Nemeth thanked theology department chair Josh Lattanzi and social studies department chair Anthony Del Puppo for coordinating the activity and grading essays, and recognized de Bernardo as the “driving force in making this happen, and making this happen now.”
The essays, de Bernardo said, “exceeded my expectations. We were really impressed with how creative some of the writers were.“
Liswell, a member of St. Benedict-St. Elizabeth Parish in Ridgely, said the Knights of Columbus, founded in 1882 by Father Michael J. McGivney originally to care for widows and orphans in New Haven, Connecticut, is the largest Catholic fraternal organization, with two million members and councils around the globe.
“Congratulations to every one of you; you did a wonderful job,” Liswell told the students. “You’re very, very special. You’re very fortunate to be able to attend this school. And you want to thank your family and parents for making this happen. You don’t realize it maybe right now, but when you graduate and you go off to college or maybe in service to your country, you’ll think about this and really appreciate what you had.”
“It’s our prayer that this contest is going to be annual.” De Bernardo said. He presented each winner with a medallion inscribed with the text of Ephesians 6:12-13.
Plans are already in the works for an oratorical contest related to the Constitution for SSPP High School 11th and 12th graders, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, de Bernardo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.