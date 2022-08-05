Tour de Talbot raises $13,000 for local nonprofits

Wendy Palmer, associate executive director of the YMCA of the Chesapeake, accepts a check donation for $3,000 from Talbot Thrive Board Member and Ride Chair Heather Grant in front of the Easton YMCA.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — On June 4, more than 490 bike riders took to the roads of Talbot County and raised $13,000 for three charities and ride-organizer Talbot Thrive, a new nonprofit dedicated to healthy and safe outdoor mobility for everyone living in and visiting Talbot County.

