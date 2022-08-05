Tour de Talbot raises $13,000 for local nonprofits

EASTON — On June 4, more than 490 bike riders took to the roads of Talbot County and raised $13,000 for three charities and ride-organizer Talbot Thrive, a new nonprofit dedicated to healthy and safe outdoor mobility for everyone living in and visiting Talbot County.
Participants left from the Easton Firehall early in the morning, following one of three routes of 30, 40 or 62.5 miles. The longer distances featured a ferry crossing from Oxford to Bellevue as part of the route. Rest stops were staffed by volunteers whose charities benefitted from the ride — including the YMCA of the Chesapeake, Mariah’s Mission and Carepacks of Talbot County. Each charity will receive $3,000 with $4,000 going to organizer Talbot Thrive to launch its programming initiatives in Talbot County.
“Mariah’s Mission is overwhelmed by the generous donation from Tour de Talbot,” said Valerie Albee, Mariah’s Mission executive director. “Participating in the event brought recognition to our Wheels for Change program, which provides healthy and safe transportation to those in need.These funds will enable us to reach additional individuals by donating new or gently used bicycles, helmets and locks. The independence of having a way to get to jobs, meetings, appointments brings a sense of joy and pride to each rider.”
A team from the YMCA of the Chesapeake provided much needed rest and snacks throughout the day at the Oxford Bellevue Ferry.
“Thanks to Tour de Talbot for showcasing the beauty of Talbot County,” said the YMCA Associate Executive Director Wendy Palmer. “The day was perfect and the ride shared so much of who we are. Our rich history, including the Oxford Bellevue Ferry, the beautiful scenic route, the welcoming team of organizers, the supportive cheers from the rest stop crews, and the many community partners that gathered for the post ride expo. We thank Tour de Talbot for sharing all of the beauty of our county and for your generous gift to the Easton Family YMCA. We will continue to share the love for our community with your gift.”
Several prominent local businesses also came on board as sponsors including: Gold Sponsors ($2,500 or more) Out of the Fire, Pursoma, Sprout Cafe; Silver Sponsors ($1,000 or more) Chuck Mangold Jr. Realtor at Benson and Mangold and the Dock Street Foundation; Bronze Sponsors ($500 or more) Carrion Electric, Shore United Bank and Willow Construction and Business Sponsors Friel Lumber, Easton Cycle and Sport, Maryland DOT and Pickle Juice.
Building on the success of its second year, Tour de Talbot organizers hope to continue to host the event in future years, supporting local nonprofits and building awareness of safe cycling throughout Talbot County and the Eastern Shore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.