Tour of the Naval Academy’s new cyber center

IKE STUTTS

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — Join Chesapeake Forum for a tour of the U.S. Naval Academy’s new cyber warfare center on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to see firsthand how the service is addressing this risk. In the “Field Trip to the U.S. Naval Academy for a Cyber Operations Briefing,” Department Chair Ike Stutts, Ph.D., will talk about how the Navy is educating its young officers about cyber threats and the importance of protecting the United States, including potential threats that could impact everyone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.