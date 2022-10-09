Tour of the Naval Academy’s new cyber center

EASTON — Join Chesapeake Forum for a tour of the U.S. Naval Academy’s new cyber warfare center on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to see firsthand how the service is addressing this risk. In the “Field Trip to the U.S. Naval Academy for a Cyber Operations Briefing,” Department Chair Ike Stutts, Ph.D., will talk about how the Navy is educating its young officers about cyber threats and the importance of protecting the United States, including potential threats that could impact everyone.
After Stutts’ briefing, there will be an opportunity to watch the traditional Noon Meal Formation prior to heading for lunch at one of several eateries in the “Yard.” After lunch, there will be a choice of a short walking tour of the Yard led by 2022 USNA graduate Ensign Wells or a self-guided visit to the USNA Museum that is adjacent to USNA Club.
Once the registration quota is filled, instructions will be sent to course participants regarding entry into the Naval Academy and how participants will be guided to our meeting place at Hopper Hall. A carpool staging area in Easton will be used to ease parking concerns in Annapolis.
“Field Trip to the U.S. Naval Academy for a Cyber Operations Briefing” is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 12 in one session, in-person at the U.S. Naval Academy, Hooper Hall, Annapolis. Cost: $15. To register for this, or any other Chesapeake Forum course, visit chesapeakeforum.org.
