PRESTON — Toys ranging from plush baby dolls to toy trains to Star Wars figurines were on display at the second annual Tom Cheezum Memorial Toy and Train Show at the Preston Fire House on Saturday, Feb. 11. Cheezum was remembered as a hard working farmer who loved to tinker with trains at night.

