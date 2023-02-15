PRESTON — Toys ranging from plush baby dolls to toy trains to Star Wars figurines were on display at the second annual Tom Cheezum Memorial Toy and Train Show at the Preston Fire House on Saturday, Feb. 11. Cheezum was remembered as a hard working farmer who loved to tinker with trains at night.
His sons were back in the kitchen rolling hot dogs and flipping scrapple Saturday morning. The show was a fundraiser for the Bethesda United Methodist Church in Preston.
Although there were children with that starry, Christmas morning look in their eyes as they got the magic of a smoking model train engine going down the track, the majority were much older men with a more transactional look in their eyes. There were bargains to be struck among the rows of toys and trains. There were even groups, like the Delaware Seaside Railway Club, with members in matching denim shirts. Visitors came from Kent Island, Crofton, Mardela Springs and Selbyville.
Outside the fire hall there was a roughly 25-foot trailer with a giant flap that opened to reveal three tiers of train tracks chock full of moving trains. These guys arrived at 6:30 a.m. to set because you have to put all the trains back on the tracks once the trailer stops moving.
Hayley Burris from Mardela Springs said, “This is a train trailer. It is not like a normal train set. We take this to train shows like Preston. The adults like it, but the kids get ecstatic.”
William Lemon said, “I told my dad that we should have a mobile unit, and this is what I bought. I had this trailer designed and built. We have six trains running right now. Garden scale and five O scale (different widths of track). We have combat trains, 9/11 and the Florida East Coast. We have Preston trains. The best part of this is having fun. Everyday is Christmas.”
They even had commemorative trains with photos of family members departed.
Lemon had an enthusiastic helper with an authentic train engineer’s hat. He was a big man who was having a lot of fun. “‘Big Sexy,’ my mom calls me that ,so you have got to call me that,” he said.
The train trailer was the first thing visitors encountered at the show. Walking in guests paid a fee at the door to enter. The smell hot dogs and hamburgers cooking filled the air, and rows and rows of people selling toys were visible in a big hall.
Eric Cheezum is Tom’s son. He organized the show as a mid-winter fundraiser for Bethesda United Methodist Church.
“It is a fundraiser for the church. With my father, we grew up following the circuit of these toy shows. He passed away in 2019. We didn’t just play with toys as kids, we collected and curated them. You catch that sickness of collecting. Then once you have enough income to support it ...” Eric said.
“The guys from Mardela Springs are doing it all for free. When the kids come and see the layouts and have a good experience, that is what it is all about,” he added. “Dad farmed in Preston for 60 years. He was a hard, strong and tough man. The toys symbolized the whimsy that underpinned a lot of his outlook on the world. He liked the intricacies of Lionel engines and repaired them in his off time.”
Eric’s brother Tom teaches music at Colonel Richards High School. He was busy in the kitchen flipping burgers and placing orange American cheese onto steaming scrapple patties.
“It is a labor of love and something we do to honor dad and remember the things we did with him. It is nice to have a show to recognize that,” Tom said.
A train merchant in the back had three tables worth of model trains for sale. He was very good friends with the late Tom Cheezum.
“At least two times a week I would call him, and we would talk about trains. He had so much knowledge about trains. I miss him like crazy,” said John Gomoljak of Crownsville. “I am here mostly for fun, but if I make a little money that is OK too. O gage related equipment for trains is what I sell. I first got in to trains when I was 6 years old. 1953. Truman was President. I like the people I meet at these shows. They are really down to earth. It is a shame because the younger generation is more into computerized stuff.”
That was a theme heard over and over among the train people, that they wished more young people were there.
There was a team in the back with the gleaming red fire engines. They had on matching denim shirts.
Chris Carr of Millville spoke for The Delaware Seaside Railroad Club.
“We are a 501(c)(3) and we use the hobby and fun of model railroading with mechanics and electronics and table building to teach STEM skills in the schools,” Carr said. The club also does tours of their workshop with disabled vets, and they have their own train and toy show at the Roxana Firehouse on April 29.
While all the trains circled around their little neighborhoods, Gideon Bibles were being given out at the beginning, middle and the end.
