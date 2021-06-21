QUEENSTOWN — The elegiac sounds of a sad trumpet saluting the flag washed over the crowd of 50 at the American Legion Post 296. Folks looked for the shade on this hot June 14th day. A six-foot wooden pyre was built to house old American flags that needed to be burned in ceremony.
There were boy scouts and bikers, grandchildren and moms with American flag cowboy hats. There were veterans with their hands over their hearts as the National Anthem played.
It felt like a funeral with patriotic music. The whole event was outside, behind the Legion Hall and they had hoisted a gigantic American flag, over 100 feet tall, to hang vertically behind the pyre.
Rows of plastic chairs held members of the community. There was a lady running the sound system. She had an iPhone with the greatest hits of patriotic music. “God Bless America”, “America the Beautiful” and the country classic “God Bless the USA”.
There was a master of ceremonies at the lectern. He was both in the glaring sun and next to the burning wood. He looked hot but satisfied.
“Sergeant at Arms. These flags have been inspected folded and deemed unserviceable. The flags have become faded. The flag may be a flimsy piece of gauze or a beautiful banner of finest silk. Its intrinsic value may be trifling or great, but its real value is beyond price. For it is a precious symbol we have all worked for, lived for and died for in a free nation of free people,” said Martin Ford Past Commander of the American Legion. He is from Tuckahoe.
“Let these faded flags of our country be retired and destroyed. Please rise and face the colors and salute,” said Ford.
Taps is played as people clutched their children and set their faces in determined praise of the fallen who have gone before. Martin lit the pyre. Blue smoke started to rise out of the wooden structure. Faded fabric stars could be seen between the smoldering sticks. The fire grew and made an already sticky day a little hotter. The flags were consumed in flame the sound of crackling wood could be heard.
Rows of American Legion members wore caps that they took off and put on as the ceremony required.
When the ritual was complete people clutched their camouflaged beer and had a chance to catch up with neighbors.
The boy scouts were in full dress and volunteered to hand out melted ice cream, water and ice tea to a line of grateful customers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.