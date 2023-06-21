Trappe’s Rural Life Museum board members, from left, front row, Chris Eareckson, Stephanie Chester, Tehara Wilson, Elizabeth Furguson and Leona Schmidt; back row, Nathaniel Hopkins, Caroline Hopkins and Drake Furguson.
Trappe’s Rural Life Museum board members, from left, front row, Chris Eareckson, Stephanie Chester, Tehara Wilson, Elizabeth Furguson and Leona Schmidt; back row, Nathaniel Hopkins, Caroline Hopkins and Drake Furguson.
TRAPPE — On Saturday, June 10, the Rural Life Museum held a Friends and Visitors Day to raise awareness for the museum and its mission to preserve local tradition and history.
The event was held at the museum site, located at 29241 Backtown Road, in Trappe.
Attendees could look at the items on display in the museum, a historic home that has been named the Defender House, after the brand of tomatoes produced by the company that was owned by the original property owner.
Music was provided by Makayla Lizzy, a five-year guitar student of Easton’s Mike Elzie’s Guitar Studio. She sang a range of popular hits and rock classics ranging from Nirvana to Radiohead.
Also present were the descendants and impersonators of Mr. and Mrs. Nathaniel “Nace” Hopkins, founder of the Uncle Nace’s Day parade. Uncle Nace’s Day, a running event since 1867, is Trappe’s unique celebration of Maryland Emancipation Day on Nov. 1. The parade was first established by Hopkins, a former slave, Union soldier in the Civil War, and a religious leader credited with forming Scotts United Methodist Church.
Board members were present to inform about the museum’s mission, sell raffle tickets, and show people around the property. Food was being sold by Chubb’s on the Move, a barbecue smoker and pit food truck.
Kicking off the event was Dfc. John Coleman of the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office presiding over a flag raising and leading the singing of the national anthem.
