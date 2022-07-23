STEVENSVILLE — The traveling Reptile Wonders show from Westminster visited the Kent Island Free Library, again, as it has become an annual event supported by the Friends of the Library donations, on Monday morning, July 18, as part of the annual children summer reading program.
The creatures included a variety of terrapins, small and very large, numerous lizards from different parts of the world, and three unique snakes, one being an albino Burmese Python that is currently 14-feet long and still growing! The reptiles, presented by veteran handler Brian Kristal, makes for an attention getting event for young children, especially, during the “hands-on” learning opportunity. Kristal allowed all the children who were willing, to safely touch each reptile that was presented. It took nine children and two adults, to carrying the 14-foot Python around the circle for all the children to have an up-close experience touching it.
The Reptile Wonders program has always been very popular. That’s why two different times were scheduled with this visit, the first show beginning at 9:30 a.m. (where over 200 people attended, and, the second show at 11 a.m. with 132 in attendance. The vast majority attending were children, escorted by parents and grandparents.
Youth Services Librarian Elaine Sarlo was very pleased with the turnout. She added, “We now have 1,000 children registered in our summer reading program at the KI Library, and over 2,000 countywide.” Following the Reptile Wonders program, many of the books on reptiles were checked out for children to read at home.
The Kent Island Library has for many years sponsored outstanding programs to encourage children to learn to read better. Sarlo has been with the library for the past six years, and continues that tradition of excellence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.