FEDERALSBURG — Steve Butler of Federalsburg sees the world a little differently. He can imagine megalodon sharks the size of school buses swimming over the Choptank, which used to be ocean floor. And he has found tangible evidence of not only these monster sharks but also ancient cultures’ arrow heads and colonial era bottles.
Going out in the field with Butler is a cross between a vigorous muddy hike and a treasure hunt. Even though he is an avid hobbyist, he gets excited in his muddy boots. He is a welder by profession.
“I was metal detecting this bank right here, and this is where the evidence of old humans was. Remember they lived along the river. The Indian graves are that way, and over here is the colonial buildings. Anywhere the rivers are, the humans are,” Butler said.
One time he found an 1873 Indian head penny.
When Butler first started treasure hunting he would go to more experienced hunters and ask, “Where should I dig?” Invariably they said, right under your feet, which irritated Butler. He thought their advice was too vague. But as the years have gone by, he now agrees heartily. There are signs of ancient life everywhere. At any body of water, just look down, he said.
“In these rivers you will find arrowheads, spear points and dinosaur fossils,” he said.
Butler is a spiritual man and finding Indian burial mounds, abundant edible mushrooms and hundreds of frogs has piqued his interest in the Native American idea of one god connected with all creation. He thinks of himself rich with all this abundance.
“This is hard clay. This is where you find the megalodon teeth underneath here. This was an ancient ocean floor millions of years ago. This layer is dark and rock like. One would have to chip away at it to find anything,” he said.
To go back in time, you have to dig deeper to where the soft clay becomes rock, he said.
Butler follows the stream deeper into the woods. He is excited to be on the hunt with metal detector in one hand and a shovel in the other. About 12 soft mounds appear. Unmistakeable bumps in the floor of the woods.
“I am 100% clear there are humans there. Whether they are Indians or slaves, I would have to carbon date them. But I found artifacts there that are native because the spear points are buried in with them. They’re here. That’s Indians. These are people buried in the ground. I am part of a group that helps you identify stuff that you have gotten out of the ground. These people are smart. Those are the ancestors in those piles,” he said.
“I know there is natives in here because I have seen it. This is the spot where I had my nightmares. It would be disrespectful to have this guy’s bones on my nightstand. When I am out here alone, I get creeped out,” he said.
Butler has strong words for archaeologists who come in and exhume everything, take it away in the name of research and put it all in a private collection.
“Now that I know these burial mounds are here, I will never let anyone come in and flatten it out to build a house,” he said.
So, is it morally OK to hunt for artifacts? There are lots of different perspectives on this. Unlike scientists who take the material and hide it away, Butler believes in a fraternity of diggers that share what they find. His goal is to start a YouTube Channel about his adventures and what he finds.
“The Indians want to see this stuff. Not the Smithsonian society swooping in and taking it all and only showing you a little bit of what they found. If everyone knew what we were standing on they would respect it more. There are humans in these mounds, and this is only one camp I found. They’re everywhere. The artifacts are in these mounds. At least I am posting it on Facebook. I could go to Tuckahoe and show you the dead along that river,” said Butler.
“It is paleo, archaic and woodland. Woodland is the bows and arrows stuff. I found a counter balance for a spear launcher — an atlatl. I looked at it. I knew what I was looking at and couldn’t believe I found it. It is called a banner stone. It took me months to find these spots and now I have found five spots.”
So, why does he do this?
“You have to care. It took me months and months and months to find my first artifact. This is not for everyone. People think you have to go to Calvert Cliffs to see this stuff and you don’t,” he said.
Butler uses a $500 metal detector. Without much effort he came across some Thomas Edison black cylindrical batteries that looked like dynamite stick bundles. He also found a copper thermostat in the same area. This is evidence of a house long gone.
“The best artifact that I have is between 3,500 and 8,000 years old. This is the banner stone, which is for the atlatl. They would drill a hole in a rock to create a counterweight for the atlatl. Think of the beasts they had back then. There were mastodons — elephants, long horned steer, buffalo. They were humongous and they killed them with their bare hands and rock tools,” Butler said.
“It just fascinates me. I love the way the Indians lived. They didn’t waste anything. They had no sense of possession. They loved the Earth,” he said.
Another touchstone for Butler is his family’s multigenerational work as watermen.
He said he learned everything from his Uncle Ted Lee, who worked on Kent Island. In the 1950s he captained a clam boat to find bait. There was a conveyor belt system that dug into virgin bottom where no one had dug. So along with clams coming up the conveyor belt, there were artifacts too. Collectors used to come down to the docks to buy these treasures, like axe heads, spear points and graves item.
Butler tried to continue the family tradition of working on the water. But he had seen good years and bad years come by. He set his sights on welding and fabricating. By 18, he was in a union making good money welding barges and tug boats.
Butler said really respects the people who have made a living off of the Earth. His imagination and intellect lead him to search for life and communities long gone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.