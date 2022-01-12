Trees planted by ShoreRivers volunteers will help to achieve goals of the Cambridge Shoreline Resilience Plan and the Cambridge Waterfront Implementation Plan through their cooling effect, nutrient pollution mitigation, and ability to control erosion.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Volunteers with the ShoreRivers Tree Stewards program plant 23 native trees at approved locations in Gerry Boyle Park at Great Marsh in Cambridge on Saturday, Nov. 20.
CAMBRIDGE — ShoreRivers has been training volunteers in a new program called Maryland Tree Stewards, an initiative from the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, the Maryland Forest Service and local partners. The program was developed to promote, enhance and increase tree canopy coverage in urban and suburban environments on the Eastern Shore by training and supporting community volunteers in proper tree planting and tree care practices. The graduates of this program planted 23 native trees in approved locations at Gerry Boyle Park at Great Marsh in Cambridge on Saturday, Nov. 20.
Armed with a planting plan approved by the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, ShoreRivers’ Matt Pluta, director of Riverkeeper Programs and Choptank Riverkeeper, and Carlos Estin, Tree Steward and Cambridge coordinator, planned this Cambridge project, incorporating elements learned during the Maryland Tree Stewards certification program. The trees that the volunteers planted will help to achieve goals of the Cambridge Shoreline Resilience Plan and the Cambridge Waterfront Implementation Plan through their cooling effect, nutrient pollution mitigation, ability to control erosion, and more. The planting was a wonderful way to help protect and restore the Choptank River, enhance the natural beauty of the area, and involve dedicated citizens who are passionate about the Maryland Tree Stewards mission.
Those interested in the Maryland Tree Stewards program can contact ShoreRivers’ Community Engagement Coordinator Amy Narimatsu at anarimatsu@shorerivers.org.
