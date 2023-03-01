EASTON — Trinity Episcopal Cathedral is now offering conversational English classes once a week to immigrants and other non-English speakers as part of its outreach to the community. The free classes take place every Wednesday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Miller Hall, the building behind Trinity Cathedral at 315 Goldsborough Street in Easton.

