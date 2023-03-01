EASTON — Trinity Episcopal Cathedral is now offering conversational English classes once a week to immigrants and other non-English speakers as part of its outreach to the community. The free classes take place every Wednesday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Miller Hall, the building behind Trinity Cathedral at 315 Goldsborough Street in Easton.
“We’re teaching all aspects of English language acquisition, including reading, writing, speaking and listening,” said Angeline Sturgis, who is co-teaching the class with Mark Churchwell. “We have rolling admission, with orientation for newcomers so you can join any time and won’t feel lost.”
Sturgis and Churchwell are retired teachers with extensive experience teaching English as a Second Language (ESL). Each independently noticed after moving here that Easton has a large immigrant community, including many who speak little or no English. After meeting in a Christ-centered prayer meditation class at Trinity Cathedral, they approached Trinity Assistant Dean Sandra Casey-Martus last year about partnering to host an ESL program. Trinity agreed, and the new classes launched in October. They quickly drew a crowd of eager students; weekly attendance is now averaging about 20.
Trinity’s program is not the only ESL offering in Talbot County, but its once-a-week format is designed to be especially convenient for those who work and have little time for education. Chesapeake College, for example, offers free ESL courses both online and in person in five Eastern Shore counties as part of its adult education program. The college currently is teaching five levels of ESL to more than 70 adults on Monday and Wednesday at Easton Elementary School, according to Sergio Cilla, student navigator coordinator for the program. Each college class lasts 2.5 hours and meets twice a week. Learners in Trinity’s outreach program, by contrast, meet once a week for 90 minutes.
“Our classes offer personalized instruction. We have fun with it,” Sturgis said. “We also use volunteers as conversational partners and help students practice in small groups.”
Trinity’s program is open to teenagers as well as adults and is a good way for non-English speakers to learn the basics, practice what they’ve learned elsewhere, and potentially prepare for more formal education in their new country.
Trinity Dean Gregory Powell said the cathedral was delighted to offer an ESL outreach ministry that benefits both local immigrants and their new community.
“Our cathedral sits in an area downtown near where many Hispanic residents live and work,” he said.
Cilla said the Hispanic community on Maryland’s Eastern Shore is large and growing fast as newcomers arrive regularly, primarily from Central America, with a large concentration settling in Easton. U.S. Census figures show about 11% of the approximately 17,500 people who live in Easton are Hispanic/Latino.
Most of Trinity’s English learners speak Spanish, but the class also has included Russian-speaking Ukrainians. Other countries represented include Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico and Venezuela. Ages range from mid-teens to mid-60s. The ESL class is multi-level, with students working in separate groups based on proficiency level.
Jose Luis Gonzalez, 49, is a regular in Trinity’s advanced group. He moved to Maryland from Veracruz, Mexico 23 years ago and works in a sawmill for a lumber company.
“This is my first class that I take in 23 years,” he said. “My friends told me to come. I’m learning to listen better and understand more. It’s helpful. English is hard for me to understand.”
Registration for the Trinity class is simple — new students should send a text to Angeline Sturgis at 908-963-3999 in advance and let her know they will be attending.
Volunteers with teaching experience of any kind who would like to help coach or work with students as conversational partners also are welcome. They can contact Sturgis at the same number.
