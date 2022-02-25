“Into your hands, Father, I commend my spirit.” — Taizé chant
EASTON — Trinity Cathedral in Easton opens its doors to the community during Lent, for prayers of rest and refuge, done in the style of the ecumenical Taizé community in France. The Taizé style of worship offers a simple service of chanting, scripture, prayer and silence that is easily accessible to all. The chants, composed from biblical sources, help center and focus one's attention on the one who knows our every need, even before we do. The time of silence invites one to become still if only for a moment, to allow God to touch our souls.
The founder of Taizé was inspired to build a community to usher reconciliation into a world in need of peace. It is the fervent prayer of the Trinity Cathedral community that during Lent the church can be a place for spiritual seekers to find refuge and rest. And we pray that the spirit of Taizé may help us to find reconciliation for ourselves, with our God and in a deeply hurting world, with one another.
Join the community at Trinity Cathedral, 315 Goldsborough St., at 6 p.m. Tuesdays beginning March 8 through April 5. Services will last about 40 minutes.
“Let all who are thirsty come. Let all who wish receive, the water of life, freely. Amen, come Lord Jesus. Amen, come Lord Jesus.” — Taizé chant
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.