EASTON — Troika Gallery in downtown Easton will open a new exhibit on Friday, June 4, featuring popular artist Kevin Fitzgerald.
The exhibit features Fitzgerald’s new oil landscape paintings. The launch coincides with Easton’s First Friday Gallery Walk. Attendees can also meet Fitzgerald from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Fitzgerald’s paintings are “characterized by neutral hues, muted atmospheric tones, and mystery”, according to the popular gallery.
Fitzgerald — who counts mid 19th-century French romantic landscape painters among his artistic inspirations — has a prominent and very loyal following. “Be brief, use the least to say the most. To gain the particular is to lose the infinite. Painting is a solitary communication and strives to go beyond words,” Fitzgerald said.
The exhibit runs through Aug. 3.
The Troika Gallery is located at 9 South Harrison Street. More information can be found at troikagallery.com.
