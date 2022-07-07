EASTON — Back by popular demand, “Fabulous Forgeries” opens July 1, 2022 at Troika Gallery. Judged by Dan Weiss, president and CEO of The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the exhibit features select Troika Artists painting “copies” of their favorite Old Master.
Art lovers who visit Troika will have the opportunity to cast a vote for The People's Choice Award. Award categories of Judge's Choice, Most Believable, Most Creative and The People's Choice will result in a monetary prize. Weiss will judge the show on Saturday, June 9.
This entertaining and educational exhibit will run parallel to the Plein Air Easton Festival. It offers the opportunity to take in a unique show while appreciating the historical context and creativity of the masterworks. Photos of the original master paintings will hang next to the “forgery” as a reference.
Concurrent with The Fabulous Forgeries show, "Raoul Middleman — A Life Well Painted" is also on exhibit in the gallery through Aug. 29.
Troika Gallery is constantly refreshing the gallery's exhibition spaces and works by all of the Troika Artists are on view. Bronzes, oils, pastels, ceramics, porcelain, watercolors, pencil drawings and commissioned portraits are a hallmark of Troika.
Located at 9 South Harrison Street, Troika Gallery will be open the full week of the Plein Air Festival. Regular hours are Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and by appointment. Fabulous Forgeries runs through Aug. 29. For more information, visit troikagallery.com.
