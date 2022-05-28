EASTON — Troika Gallery is proud to announce the opening of “Raoul Middleman, 1935-2021 – A Life Well Painted” on June 3, First Friday. An exemplary American painter known for his provocative and prolific work, Raoul had an intimate relationship with Troika for 25 years. His megawatt personality and encyclopedic knowledge of painting placed him among the finest of American artists. The art world was saddened to learn of his passing last December.
Raoul was instrumental in the early days of Troika Gallery, inspiring Laura Era, Dorothy Newland, and Jennifer Heyd Wharton in creating the gallery in 1997. The four artists had a wonderful friendship and Raoul frequently visited Troika for an energizing talk, a painting demonstration, or just to see “the Troika Gals”.
Know for figure studies, landscapes and still lifes, Middleman’s work depicts the gritty underside of life.
“People think landscapes are bees and flowers. I like marginality. I like things on the edge — the forgotten artifacts, the partially legible vitality. I set up and paint right on the spot. My paintings are all about being there”, Raoul would comment. His paintings hang in The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The National Gallery of Art and The Baltimore Museum of Art as well as other prominent privately-held collections across the country.
American University Museum described Middleman as a “Baltimore maestro whose nudes are not pretty — they are sagging, dimpled, and real. His cityscapes reveal the underbelly of post-industrial rot, his narrative paintings give contemporary life to his personal obsessions. They are intelligent, messy, and utterly masterful.”
Raoul Middleman had a degree in philosophy from Johns Hopkins University. He attended the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, the Skowhegan School of Painting, and The Brooklyn Museum Art School. He was an established artist in New York City and Paris. Middleman returned to Baltimore, his native city, where he and his artist wife Ruth raised a family. Since 1961 Raoul served as a faculty member of the Maryland Institute College of Art. He has been a mentor and teacher to many artists, including oil painter Kevin Fitzgerald of Troika Gallery.
Whether an art collector, art lover or an art browser, Troika Gallery encourages you to stop in and see Raoul’s oil paintings. Professional Artist and Owner, Laura Era, along with Gallery Manager Peg Fitzgerald, welcome your visit and will happily address your questions on art and tell wonderful stories of Raoul!
“Raoul Middleman, 1935-2021 – A Life Well Painted” will run through Aug. 29, 2022. Located at 9 South Harrison Street in historic downtown Easton, Troika is open Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and by appointment via phone at 410-770-9190, or online at www.troikagallery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.