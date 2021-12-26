STEVENSVILLE — Aiden Koch, 15, of Stevensville, a member of Troop 278, recently achieved his Eagle Scout rank.
Every Eagle Scout Court of Honor is unique. The Scout who earns this coveted rank truly sets himself apart from his peers in the most positive way. Nationwide, only 4% of all who join BSA Scouting Boys & Girls actually earn the highest rank in Scouting. It takes perseverance to complete all the requirements. But done correctly, there’s lots of fun that can be had along the trail to Eagle.
Aiden had a long, arduous path to Eagle. He was born more uniquely than most. Just a few minutes after his birth, he suffered a stroke. Doctors showed his parents the results of an MRI performed on Aiden and presented a worst case scenario, “He had lost 90% of his brain function from the stoke and would probably never walk or talk,” his parents recalled.
Fortunately, his parents, Will and Anne, never accepted the diagnosis. They never gave up on Aiden, instead devoting themselves to improving his quality of life.
Anne said, “He’s really a miracle. Though the stoke was really bad, it came at a time while he was a newborn infant. His body was still developing, and amazingly, his cells regenerated. He developed more slowly, but he did develop. He saw his younger siblings walking, running and talking, and he communicated to us that he wanted to do that too. We told him he could do it, and he did!”
The Koch family continued to grow over the years, having five more children — three girls, and two more boys. The entire family was a supporting cast for Aiden, each adding to his successes, slowly as they came.
Aiden did learn to walk, finally, when he was 2 years old.
During his comments, after receiving his Eagle rank, Aiden credited his younger siblings with challenging him. He singled each of them out for helping him with his development, along with his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, saying, “They’ve always been there to encourage me to do more than I ever thought I could.”
To earn the rank of Eagle, a Scout must earn a minimum of 21 merit badges, 11 of those are “Eagle-required badges.” The other 10 are of each Scout’s choice, among the more than 100 merit badges that exist. Many of the merit badges are from hobbies; others serve as introductions to career paths and skills. Over a period of years, the Scout must successfully complete assigned leadership roles within their troop. Finally, the Scout must plan and orchestrate what is called the “Eagle Scout Service Project.” The project must have prior approval of the local Scout Council that determines if the project is worthy. The project must be deemed something that benefits the community.
Aiden earned way beyond the minimum of 21 merit badges. As if today, he has earned a total of 49 merit badges, which not only qualified him for the Eagle rank, but also additional “Eagle Palms.” This also demonstrates that the Scout is continuing to progress in Scouting beyond the Eagle rank.
Aiden earned the following merit badges: Nature, Swimming, Cycling, Citizenship in the Community, Citizenship in the Nation, Citizenship in the World. Family Life, Aviation, Lifesaving, Canoeing, Horsemanship, First Aid, Chess, Emergency Preparedness, Personal Management, Personal Fitness, Weather, Environmental Science, Small-Boat Sailing, Soil and Water Conservation, Fish and Wildlife Management, Engineering, Sustainability, Automotive Maintenance, Model Design and Building, Landscape Architecture, Architecture, Geocaching, Hiking, Camping, Astronomy, Communication, Genealogy, Kayaking, Cooking, Reading, Bird Study, Mammal Study, Reptile and Amphibian Study, Metalwork, Search and Rescue, Fishing, Backpacking, Fire Safety, Fingerprinting, Pets, Chemistry, and Public Speaking.
Aiden said the merit badge that was most challenging for him to earn was “Sustainability.” It was very extensive, which included visiting a wastewater treatment plant and interviewing the plant manager to fully understand how a community disposes of its waste. He said his favorite merit badge was “Landscape Architecture” because he got to make a scaled drawing of the Queen Anne’s County Library.
Aiden’s Eagle Project was performed at St. Christopher’s Catholic Church, where his is a member. He built outdoor “Stations of the Cross,” which were critical for parishioners at the church, especially during the pandemic when indoor gatherings were prohibited.
Aiden is a 10th grader and enjoys horseback riding and long distance bike riding trips. He also volunteers as altar server at St. Christopher’s Church.
Among the many memorable Scouting experiences Aiden has had, which includes going to Scout Sea Base, off the coast of Florida, and participating in a Northern Tier High Adventure trip, where he canoed 85 miles in Ely, Minnesota (Land of a Thousand Lakes), his all-time favorite experience was camping and hiking at Philmont Scout Reservation in Cimarron, New Mexico for a week. That trip also included touring the U.S. Air Force Academy, going to the summit of Pike’s Peak, seeing the Red Rocks Amphitheater and whitewater rafting on the Colorado River.
During his Eagle Court of Honor, his brothers and sisters, all dressed in their Scout uniforms, Siena, 13 (who is already a Life Scout, the next rank before Eagle), Nora, 12, Cavan, 10, Giana, 8, and Isaac, 6, had parts in the ceremony. His uncle Robert Koch (also an Eagle Scout) served as Master of Ceremonies. His grandfather Dan Abeyta offered the opening and closing prayers for the ceremony.
While Eagle Scout Aiden addressed the audience, many people, who knew him personally, and many who had just met him, like Queen Anne’s County Sheriff Gary Hofmann, were moved to tears listening to his life’s story. Hofmann, who later presented Aiden with a Sheriff’s Citation, told Aiden, “I’m very proud of you.”
Among his leadership positions within his troop, Aiden has served as Senior Patrol Leader, Troop Quartermaster and Den Chief for his little brother’s Cub Scout Pack 496. He is an Ordeal Member of the Order of the Arrow, Scouting’s National Honor Society of service to the community.
Aiden presented two Eagle Mentor pins to individuals who helped him significantly along the Eagle Trail, encouraging him to earn it. Those mentors pins went to former Troop 278 Scoutmaster Cliff Woodward and Assistant Scoutmaster/Trip Coordinator Ron Hunt. He also presented Eagle Grandparent pins to his grandparents, Bill and Cathy Koch of Chester and Dan and Jean Abeyta of Bowie.
His father, Will Koch, is also an Eagle Scout, who serves as Scoutmaster of BSA Troop 496, sponsored by the KI Elks, Lodge 2576, in Stevensville.
His mom, Anne, serves as Assistant Scoutmaster for the all-girls BSA troop. From Anne’s life experiences, being married to Eagle Scout Will, she said, “I recommend when choosing a spouse, marry an Eagle Scout!”
