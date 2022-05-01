EASTON — Slim threads, stories handed down, ancestors who are just a glimmer in the family history. In Chesapeake Forum’s class “Turning Family into Fiction: The New Land,” starting Tuesday, May 4, you will learn how to turn the faintest of traces into fiction using historical research and imagination to bring ancient stories to life.
Instructor David O. Stewart took his own journey through the past until a picture emerged that was dramatically different from the stories he had heard growing up. Using census and military records, and local histories in Maine, Stewart assembled a picture of his German immigrant ancestors and their difficult path through time. Stewart will take students through his writing and research journey, discuss how history and imagination combine to create historical fiction and review tools that are available for others to pursue their own stories.
Stewart is a best-selling and prize-winning author of five books of American history, most recently “George Washington: The Political Education of America’s Founding Father.” He also is the author of six historical novels. “The New Land,” the first of the Overstreet Saga trilogy, was published in November 2021. Earlier novels include “The Lincoln Deception,” “The Paris Deception” and the “Babe Ruth Deception.”
To register for “Turning Family into Fiction: The New Land,” visit chesapeakeforum.org. Scroll down to find other classes you might enjoy, too. Classes are available as hybrid (in-person at the Easton Peachblossom YMCA or Zoom), Zoom only, or recording.
