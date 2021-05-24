RIDGELY — The Northern Cardinal is not the only red bird in our area. While it may be the easiest red bird to see, it is not the flashiest red bird in our area. The Scarlet Tanager with its brilliant red body and black wings and tail is an amazing sight. The Summer Tanager is the only all red bird in the U.S. Unfortunately, both birds are forest birds and forage in the top half of the canopy. Seeing them requires patience and strong neck muscles to look up for long periods of time or just find a comfy spot to lay down and look up but try not to doze off.
The Scarlet Tanager starts arriving here in late April after wintering in Western South America. They fly across 600 miles of the Gulf of Mexico when they head north and again on the return journey. Their diet is mostly insects found while foraging high in the canopy, but they will sometimes eat native fruits such as mulberries and elderberries. Both the male and female Scarlet Tanager can be difficult to see but the female even more so. They are strongly sexually dimorphic with the female blending in almost perfectly with the underside of leaves. The easiest way to search for them is to learn their song and call note. Both the male and female sing the same song, but the female’s song is softer and not as harsh as the male. She will sing in response to a male singing and while she is gathering nest material. Their song is like the Robin’s song but faster and scratchier, i.e., a Robin with a sore throat. Listen here. Their call note is a very distinctive “chick burr.” They are slightly smaller than a Robin, only about 6 ½ inches long.
Scarlet Tanagers favor forests with a predominance of oak trees. They do not like fragmented forests. They thrive in Adkins forest. The female builds the nest (usually in oak trees) and incubates the eggs, but the male helps feed the young. The young fledge after about two weeks and the parents care for them for another two weeks.
The Summer Tanager arrives at about the same time as the Scarlet Tanager after overwintering in Southern Mexico and down into South America. Eastern birds fly across the Gulf of Mexico coming and going. Their diet is mostly bees and wasps plus other insects and some fruits and berries. They favor gaps and edges of open forests, again favoring wooded areas with oaks. Their feeding behavior is slow and deliberate, sallying out to snatch an insect and taking it back to its perch and bashing it against a branch. To remove the stinger from a bee or wasp, it will rub it on the branch to break the stinger loose. Their leisurely feeding behavior probably makes them more difficult to spot than the Scarlet Tanager. The male is a strawberry red and the female is a mustard yellow making the female harder to spot in the leafy canopy.
The female builds the nest and incubates the eggs. The male starts bringing food as soon as the eggs hatch. Both parents feed the newly hatched birds and care for them up to three weeks after they fledge.
The song of the Summer Tanager is a series of slurred whistles separated with brief pauses, something like the song of the Robin, but shorter. Listen here. Apparently, females do not sing, but both male and female give a distinctive call note best described as “picky tuck.” When I hear a Summer Tanager sing, I usually hear a “picky tuck”-like verse as part of its song.
Birds in our area are busy building nests, incubating eggs and feeding the babies. I have newly fledged Downy Woodpeckers already visiting my feeders. Birds have two primary methods for hatching eggs: synchronously (or simultaneously) and asynchronously.
With synchronous hatching, the female will lay a clutch of eggs but does not begin incubating until all the eggs are laid. All eggs will hatch within a few hours of each other. Synchronous hatching is predominant in precocial birds such as Chickens, Killdeer, and Wood Ducks. After the eggs hatch, the female wants to get the young away from the nest and having them born at nearly the same time makes that possible. Also, almost all songbirds hatch synchronously.
Asynchronous hatching is dominant in raptors. After the first egg is laid, the female begins incubating the egg. Other eggs will follow and the eggs will hatch in the order they were laid, sometimes up to 14 days apart. The first chick born will start being fed two or more days ahead of the next chick and, being larger, will outcompete the younger chicks. In a year with abundant food, the younger chicks can survive. If resources are scarce, the younger chicks die. In some species obligate siblicide, where the older chick kills the younger one, is common. The younger chick is a disposable spare to be used if the older chick dies.
