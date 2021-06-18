EASTON — Two of the surviving brothers from the first triplets born at Easton Memorial Hospital celebrated their 70th birthday at the Talbot County Community Center on June 11.
Brothers Dean Webb and Donald Webb Sr. enjoyed food, friends, family and gifts during the birthday celebration. They were also given a proclamation from Talbot County for reaching their 70th birthday.
Charles Webb gave birth to the triplets on June 15, 1951, becoming the first to ever do so at the hospital. Althea Webb-Reynolds, the older sister of the triplets, also claims that Dean, Donald and Douglas Webb were the first African-American triplets born in Talbot County.
The triplets were close, and all three of them even got married during the same year: 1976. The triplets have four children between the three of them.
Douglas Webb passed away in 1998. Dean Webb lives in Easton and is retired from the Maryland State Highway Administration. Donald Webb, a retired soil conservationist, lives in Baltimore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.